Hong Kong announces new coronavirus policy that could block many US travelers

By J. Edward Moreno
Hong Kong announced a new coronavirus policy Wednesday that would impose travel restrictions on those coming from the U.S.
The policy would require travelers to show proof that they tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of their flight to Hong Kong. However, in many parts of the U.S., test results take much longer than that timeframe.
The policy adds the U.S. to Hong Kong's list of “high-risk places” due to its large number of cases, joining countries such as India, Indonesia and South Africa with new restrictions on their travelers starting later this month.
The U.S. was also excluded from a list of countries released by the European Union earlier this month that were deemed safe to travel to based on their number of new COVID-19 cases.