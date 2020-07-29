Here’s when Dr. Fauci thinks life might finally go back to normal

FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the coronavirus, as President Donald Trump listens, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Image source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
By Yoni Heisler
- Dr. Fauci doesn’t believe life in the U.S. will return to normal until sometime in 2021, at the absolute earliest.
- Fauci also said that the U.S. won’t return to a pre-coronavirus way of life until a majority of Americans receive a vaccine.
- With COVID-19 still spreading rapidly across many states, a group of doctors recently penned a letter urging lawmakers to institute a second shutdown.
The scary thing about the coronavirus pandemic, aside from the fact that it’s still spreading rapidly across dozens of states, is that the situation may get a lot worse once fall rolls around. Once the weather cools and flu season kicks into high gear, doctors believe that a surge in new coronavirus cases is likely.
At the same time, the odds of researchers coming up with an effective coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year is looking slim. While early clinical trials involving potential coronavirus vaccine candidates have been promising, it’s starting to look like we won’t’ have a vaccine ready to go until early 2021 at the absolute earliest. Consequently, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that life in the U.S. won’t return to normal until next year, even in a best-case scenario. Read more >>