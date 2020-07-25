Health capacity being approached in GB

CMO Dr. Pearl McMillan
By Royston Jones Jr.
Second wave has “much faster” growth
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As coronavirus cases continue to balloon in Grand Bahama in particular, health officials have expressed concerns about the island’s healthcare capacity to handle the dramatic increase.
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan, New Providence has a total of 30 COVID-19 hospital beds, while Grand Bahama has a capacity for 16.
Of the 316 confirmed cases in The Bahamas, 11 patients have been hospitalized.
“Grand Bahama is fast approaching its bed capacity,” McMillian said during a Ministry of Health virtual press conference.
“Of note, during the first wave, the largest number of hospitalized patients at any given point in time was nine patients [on] May 2, 2020.
Reflecting on contributing factors to the case growth rate, McMilli an said: “The gravity of the day is unmistakable, and the stakes are high. A single new case of COVID-19 is too much.
McMillan said Grand Bahama has become an epicenter for the virus, with confirmed cases far exceeding New Providence, which had eight times as many cases as Grand Bahama during the first wave.
According to the chief medical officer, July 8 marked the second wave of cases. Read more >>