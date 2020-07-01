Groom dies after infecting over 100 wedding guests with coronavirus in India

image/Shutterstock
By Yaron Steinbuch
A wedding in India turned out to be a coronavirus super-spreader, killing the groom – whose family ignored his wishes to postpone the nuptials amid his spiking fever — and infecting more than 100 guests, according to reports.
The 30-year-old software engineer developed diarrhea and a high fever before his June 15 wedding, but his family forced him to swallow a painkiller and go through with the ceremony, which was attended by more than 360 people in Paliganj, the Hindustan Times reported.
Two days later, his condition took a turn for the worse and he died on the way to a hospital, according to the news outlet. His body was quickly cremated without being tested for the coronavirus.
All of the deceased man’s close relatives were tested for the illness on June 19 and 15 were confirmed to be infected.
In a desperate attempt to prevent the spread of the disease, a camp was set up where samples were taken from the other attendees. Of those, 86 have tested positive, officials said Tuesday.
The bride was not among those who tested positive for the bug.