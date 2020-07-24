Grand Bahama Minister urges residents to “comply” on eve of two-week lockdown

Senator Kwasi Thompson, Minister for Grand Bahama
By Deandrea S. Hamilton
FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – July 23, 2020 — As the island of Grand Bahama prepares for a two-week lockdown, Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator the Hon. J. Kwasi Thompson urged everyone to protect themselves, their families and have faith in God as Grand Bahama is in a “serious situation.”
During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday, July 23, Senator Thompson provided pertinent information for residents, while also encouraging everyone to stay safe.
Describing the lockdown as “one of the most difficult periods in Grand Bahama” Minister Thompson said Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis’s decision to do so was “correct and balanced.”
He said, “I urge Grand Bahamians to take these measures seriously and to fully comply. We are facing a very serious situation in Grand Bahama and we need to do all we can to get the situation under control. Read more >>