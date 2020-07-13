Grand Bahama Covid Cases Are Hard ‘Wake Up Call’

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest
By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
FOLLOWING the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases on Grand Bahama, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest is urging residents to keep their “guard up”’
He said it is important that residents strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to stop the spread of the virus. Six cases were recorded within one week on the island, while the country recorded seven cases overall last week. Health officials are conducting contact tracing.
Three new cases were recorded on Saturday. They are all females, including a 16-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman, both with a history of travel; and a 47-year-old woman with no history of travel.
A 27-year-old Grand Bahama man also tested positive on Thursday, July 9; and on Wednesday, July 8, two people - a 33-year-old woman with no history of travel, and a 20-year-old undocumented male migrant tested positive for COVID-19. Officials announced on Friday, July 10, that a 40-year-old New Providence man with a history of travel had also tested positive.
All the cases are in isolation. This brings the Bahamas' total cases to 111.