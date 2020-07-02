GBPA and itelbpo Smart Solutions continues partnership to prepare GB graduates

PARTNERSHIP – The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), in partnership with local call center operator itelbpo Smart Solutions, continues to invest in human capital development through the Contact Center Education Initiative (CCEI), which has completed another successful year, with local graduates achieving certifications in ICT programs. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)
By Freeport News
The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), in partnership with local call center operator itelbpo Smart Solutions, continues to invest in human capital development through the Contact Center Education Initiative (CCEI), which has completed another successful year, with local graduates achieving certifications in ICT programs.
In its fourth consecutive year, the CCEI program remains focused on preparing hundreds of future Grand Bahama graduates for gainful employment and careers in the island’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. Glendia Sweeting, CCEI Program Coordinator from 2016 to 2020, shared: “The Contact Center Education Initiative is intended to provide 12th grade students with certified training that delivers essential soft skills that they can use across industries, and especially in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.”
In 2016, the program was developed to address skills development in leadership, customer service, written and verbal communication, problem solving, motivation, interpersonal skills and creativity. Two years later, e-business, e-commerce, marketing and social media strategy were added to the program. “Despite the enormous setbacks caused by Hurricane Dorian at the start of the school year, and with the onset of COVID-19, our CCEI students have made us proud in completing the online course offerings,” added Sweeting. “Today, we congratulate all students who successfully completed this year’s program from Jack Hayward High School, Bishop Michael Eldon School and Eight Mile Rock High School.” Read more >>