Thursday, July 23, 2020

For future travel plans: it’s really better in the Bahamas


Dean’s Blue Hole is a natural wonder on Long Island PHOTO COURTESY OF BAHAMAS TOURISM

By Sheryl Nance-Nash

There’s a reason they say, “It’s better in the Bahamas.” Take a dip in those gorgeous aqua waters and you’ll know why. When the Bahamas are ready for U.S. visitors, you can find all safety and protocol information in detail on Bahamas.com.

Maybe you’ve been to Nassau/Paradise Island, but there’s so much more to the Bahamas. Venture further afield this time. Here are some other spectacular spots for a Bahamian escape.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , ,