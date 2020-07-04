Five Royal Caribbean projects that didn't go as planned

By Matt Hochberg
Royal Caribbean spends a great deal of energy in planning refurbishments, upgrades, new ship construction and a lot of other initiatives, but sometimes these projects can slip behind schedule.
Despite our best efforts, sometimes delays and unexpected problems will occur in any project, including cruise ships.
With the recent news of Odyssey of the Seas encountering issues at the shipyard, I wanted to take a look back at some other Royal Caribbean projects that also dealt with their fair share of setbacks. Read more >>