Financial relief for small businesses through GBPA/Red Cross partnership

PARTNERSHIP – The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has emphasized its commitment to work with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) to assist small businesses in Grand Bahama through the Access Accelerator Program. Pictured are representatives from each entity, including Sarah St. George (fourth right), GBPA Chairman and Ian Rolle (fourth left), GBPA President. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has emphasized its commitment to work with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) to assist small businesses in Grand Bahama through the Access Accelerator Program.
SBDC will contribute up to $100,000.00 to the program to assist the business owners, within limited areas of service, as they battle with the sluggish economy.
According to SBDC Executive Director Davina Grant, partnering with like-minded civic and corporate organizations in this effort to afford small businesses the opportunity to recover, is a pleasure.
“These partnerships are important because, oftentimes, in times of disaster we look to the government.
Without quoting a specific number, I know that we have invested nearly $4 million in Hurricane Dorian recovery, and we have invested over $37 million in COVID-19 business continuity assistance. That is millions and millions of dollars,” said Grant.
She added that the figures do not include the funding, time and resources invested in training and business development.