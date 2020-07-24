Fauci tells MarketWatch: I would not get on a plane or eat inside a restaurant

‘I certainly don’t think we’re near the end of this,’ says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the veteran epidemiologist.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is consistently rated as the country’s most trusted voice on coronavirus: ‘There are different phases in trying to open America again.’ MarketWatch photo illustration/Getty Images, iStockphoto
By Quentin Fottrell
This is not the first public-health emergency Dr. Anthony Fauci has faced. But it’s up there with the worst of them, he says, and it’s not even close to being over yet. “We’ve had challenges with Ebola, the early years of HIV/AIDS, the anthrax attacks and Zika,” he told MarketWatch in a wide-ranging interview. “This is probably a cut above all of those because this is very intense,” he said.
Fauci, a leading expert on pandemics in the U.S. for the past four decades and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the past three decades, was on the front lines of the AIDS pandemic in the early 1980s, and has been dealing with public-health emergencies ever since. America dodged a bullet with Ebola and Zika. But it did not dodge COVID-19.
If the speed and duration of the coronavirus pandemic is getting you down, spare a thought for Fauci. Are we there yet? How far are we on this journey through the pandemic? Near the finish line? Halfway? Or are we back where we started? "It's a moving target," he said. "I certainly don't think we're near the end of this if you look at what's going on in the United States, that's for sure."