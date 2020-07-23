Fauci Says We Aren't Winning Against Coronavirus, Calls It Health Experts' 'Worst Nightmare'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee discussed efforts to safely get back to work and school during the coronavirus pandemic. Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images
By Kashmira Gander
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, has said the COVID-19-causing coronavirus as almost the "worst nightmare" of health experts.
Speaking via video link at the TB Alliance Fighting Pandemics: 2020 and Beyond webinar, host Betsy McKay of The Wall Street Journal asked Fauci to compare the pandemic to a baseball game, and asked what the score is.
Fauci replied: "We are certainly not at the end of the game, I'm not even sure we're half way through." Read more >>