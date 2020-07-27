Family gathers after months apart - and 14 catch COVID-19, Texas reports say

COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly through close contact from person-to-person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said June 16, 2020, it is still learning about how the virus spreads and the severity of illness it causes. By Warren Sterling
By Dawson White
Fourteen members of the same family in Texas have tested positive for coronavirus following a small gathering in June, the family says. One of them has died.
After months spent social distancing due to the pandemic, the Green family got together in Dallas on June 13 after state coronavirus restrictions were lifted, according to a post on GoFundMe.
Not long after the backyard barbecue, Tony Green fell ill; he began feeling “weird” and couldn’t sleep, he told WFAA.
Over the course of several days, he and 13 family members became sick with COVID-19, including Green’s mother, father and partner, he told the outlet. Read more >>