Everything you need to know if you have plans to travel to the Bahamas

© Marianna Massey/Getty Images After reopening borders to international travelers, the Bahamas has implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Marianna Massey/Getty Images
By Monica Humphries
- The Bahamas reopened to international travelers on July 1. But after a spike in coronavirus cases, the country decided to close its borders to US residents.
- That order was quickly reversed, and now the country has placed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming visitors.
- Once the quarantine is over, visitors can explore the country's 700 islands, but they'll find many attractions closed or working at limited capacities.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC's recommendations in its Global COVID-19 Pandemic Notice. Read more >>