Thursday, July 30, 2020

Everything you need to know if you have plans to travel to the Bahamas


© Marianna Massey/Getty Images After reopening borders to international travelers, the Bahamas has implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Marianna Massey/Getty Images

By Monica Humphries

  • The Bahamas reopened to international travelers on July 1. But after a spike in coronavirus cases, the country decided to close its borders to US residents.
  • That order was quickly reversed, and now the country has placed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming visitors.
  • Once the quarantine is over, visitors can explore the country's 700 islands, but they'll find many attractions closed or working at limited capacities. 
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all nonessential international travel during this time. If you decide to travel, follow the CDC's recommendations in its Global COVID-19 Pandemic NoticeRead more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,