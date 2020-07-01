Emergency Orders Still Stand

Writer: Macushla Pinder
The Government averting a free for all with the dawning of new COVID-19 emergency orders.
In a last minute move, Governor General, His Excellency Cornelius Smith yesterday signed a new Proclamation of Emergency which took effect at midnight.
These extraordinary measures avoiding a break in the national curfew, mandatory mask orders, sanitization and social distancing protocols.
The restrictions and protocols governing business openings will also remain in place. In doing so, the Governor General said he is also satisfies that due to the presence of COVID-19 in the Bahamas, a state of public emergency still exists.
Unless revoked by the Governor General, the new proclamation of emergency will end fourteen days from the day it was initially made.
This period can also be extended, if a resolution is approved by each House of Parliament for a period not exceeding six months.
Such quick thinking comes after Attorney General, Senator the Honourable Carl Bethel accepted responsibility for the blunder yesterday. (source)