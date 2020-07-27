Donald Trump’s Campaign In ‘Full Blown Panic,’ Former White House Official Says

US President Donald Trump
By Nathan Francis
Donald Trump’s campaign is in “full blown panic” over bad polling that includes the prospect of him losing in a large and traditionally deep-red state, former White House official turned Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci says.
The former administration member took to Twitter on Sunday to post what appeared to be a response to a series of tweets from the president specifically referencing Pennsylvania and Texas, saying that voters there should not go for Biden.
In his tweet, Trump referred to his opponent as a “puppet” for far-left figures in the Democratic Party, a line of attack he has adopted against the former vice president. Read more >>