Doja Cat says she got coronavirus after mocking people who were scared of it

Doja Cat - CREDIT: Timothy Norris/WireImage
By Rhian Daly
Doja Cat says she got coronavirus after mocking people who were scared of the disease earlier this year.
The rapper shared her experience with the virus in a new interview, saying she didn’t know how she had contracted it.
“I got COVID,” she said during an appearance on Capital XTRA yesterday (July 24). “Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it but I got it.” Read more >>