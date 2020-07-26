Does drinking alcohol increase your risk for COVID-19? Two doctors explain

Alcohol weakens your immune system and can put you at a greater risk for COVID-19. How much is too much?
Health experts warn that drinking alcohol may put you more at risk for COVID-19.
Krisanapong Detraphiphat/Getty Images
By Mercey Livingston
Not to be a buzzkill, but if you're drinking a lot these days, listen up. Alcohol, especially frequent and excessive drinking, can present some serious risks to your health, especially when it comes to COVID-19, your immune system and overall risk for developing serious complications from the virus.
While summer is usually a season of beach vacations, pool parties and rooftop hangs, this summer is not normal, to say the least. With COVID-19 numbers continuing to climb across the country, now is not the time to let your guard down when it comes to your health and immune system.
While there's nothing wrong with enjoying the occasional drink, if you are doing more than that, health authorities like the WHO are warning people (PDF) about the potential risks drinking alcohol can have on your health, especially when it comes to the coronavirus. Read more >>