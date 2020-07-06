Doctors Hospital fires 43 employees

Doctor's Hospital
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Citing a decline in business activity, Doctors Hospital confirmed that it has laid-off 43 employees.
The BISX-listed health care provider said in a statement that following a voluntary reduction in executive and managers salaries, the company found it necessary to reduce its full-time staffing by 43 associates.
The company said that since the onset of the COVID19 crisis, the company maintained a three-month commitment (April – June 2020) not to terminate, furlough or otherwise impact the compensation of any of its 535 full-time employees. It noted however that considering reduced patient activity, the hospital is taking all prudent and proactive measures to ensure its financial resiliency remains undiminished.
“This is not a decision that we make lightly nor is it one that we make without tremendous consideration and thought,” said Doctors Hospital CEO, Charles Sealy.
"Throughout the course of the pandemic Doctors Hospital has considered multiple options to mitigate the need for such an action."