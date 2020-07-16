Cross unveiled to honor Hurricane Dorian victims

UNVEILED – Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest (left) and Chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Sarah St. George (second right) unveil the monument erected at the foot of the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge, to honor those lost to Hurricane Dorian. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Tears flowed freely Tuesday (July 14) morning, as family members and friends relived that memory of losing loved ones to Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019, when the historic deadly storm hit Grand Bahama with winds up to 200 mph, and an unprecedented storm surge.
The survivors came together for the unveiling of a memorial cross in honor of their loved ones lost to Dorian.
The cross, erected by the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), pays tribute to the 13 recovered victims and the 22 still missing from East Grand Bahama.
Mayloise Ramsey and sister Maydawn Swann lost their sibling, Dawnita Cooper, as well as their nephews, three-year-old twins, Adam and Aaron Cooper.
Ramsey described the event as 'one step' in the family’s healing process.
“This is a process of our healing. It is still a process that we are going through. You can never get through the loss of one person much less three, four, seven or even more.
“We are here today to commemorate them, as we continue in our healing process. We are grateful for this commemoration as it displays the love of the Grand Bahama community in helping to memorialize the lives of our loved ones.” Read more >>