Friday, July 17, 2020

COVID-19 may cause male infertility, new study shows

Research reveals the coronavirus may impact the ability to reproduce in male subjects.

 Sperm samples are monitored under a microscope at Birmingham Women’s Hospital fertility clinic on January 22, 2015 in Birmingham, England.

By  DeMicia Inman

COVID-19 may have a new side effect as research suggests male infertility can result from a battle with the disease.

According to news outlet KTSM, studies on COVID-19 and human sperm indicate there may be a link between male infertility and the illness. The research also speculates on the possibility of sexual transmission of the novel virus.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: ,