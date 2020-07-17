COVID-19 may cause male infertility, new study shows

Research reveals the coronavirus may impact the ability to reproduce in male subjects.
Sperm samples are monitored under a microscope at Birmingham Women’s Hospital fertility clinic on January 22, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
By DeMicia Inman
COVID-19 may have a new side effect as research suggests male infertility can result from a battle with the disease.
According to news outlet KTSM, studies on COVID-19 and human sperm indicate there may be a link between male infertility and the illness. The research also speculates on the possibility of sexual transmission of the novel virus. Read more >>