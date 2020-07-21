COVID-19 in the Bahamas: Cases spiking, DPM in self-quarantine, NP EMT infected, New Enforcement Unit created

By The Eleutheran
Monday, July 20th, 2020, saw a series of announcements made by multiple government agencies in the Bahamas concerning different incidents related to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country – as 21 new cases were added to the already swollen case count, bringing the total number of cases to 174 – an increase of 70 cases, since the country re-opened its international borders on July 1st, 2020.
The Ministry of Finance in an official statement revealed that Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, K. Peter Turnquest received a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was said to have taken the test after learning that he had been exposed to a positive case earlier that day. The Ministry further informed that on advice, Minister Turnquest voluntarily entered self-quarantine, and continues to perform his functions as Minister of Finance, while working remotely from his home.
Also on Monday, the Public Hospitals Authority, in a press release, reported that an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) operating out of New Providence tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms. They informed that there was no history of travel and the exposure pointed towards community-based spread. The Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, they said, is carrying out contact tracing in regard to this case, and that to date, ten (10) people connected to the EMT have been placed in quarantine. The PHA ambulances as well as the impacted EMS locations, they added, have been professionally cleaned and sanitized. EMS services were said to be continuing as usual through calling 911/919, however, the public was reminded to utilize the service of EMS for emergencies only, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.