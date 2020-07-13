Coronavirus: South Africa bans alcohol sales again to combat Covid-19

This is the second ban on alcohol sales since South Africa's outbreak began.
South Africa has introduced new restrictions, including another ban on alcohol sales, to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
A night-time curfew has been imposed, and the wearing of masks outdoors is now compulsory.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the alcohol ban - South Africa's second this year - would take pressure off the national healthcare system.
It comes as total infections exceed a quarter of a million.
Deaths resulting from coronavirus have also risen to more than 4,000, and government projections estimate this could rise to 50,000 by the end of the year.