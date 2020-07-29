Coronavirus: Scaled back Hajj pilgrimage begins in Saudi Arabia

Hajj pilgrims are observing social distancing rules.
The annual Hajj pilgrimage performed by Muslims from around the world has begun in Saudi Arabia, dramatically scaled back because of coronavirus.
International visitors have been banned from making the journey to Mecca, to try to curb the pandemic.
Only 10,000 pilgrims are expected, as opposed to about two million usually.
The vast majority normally come from abroad, but this year the only foreigners allowed to attend are those who reside in the kingdom.
Those taking part were subject to temperature checks and virus tests as they began arriving in Mecca at the weekend, AFP news agency reports.
Worshippers will also have to quarantine before and after the pilgrimage. Face masks will be mandatory at all times. Read more >>