Coronavirus leads to mass hunger, killing 10,000 children a month, UN warns

UNICEF: ‘The repercussions of the pandemic are causing more harm to children than the disease’.
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
The coronavirus and restrictions that have coincided with the pandemic are pushing millions around the globe to the brink of starvation.
Coronavirus-related starvation is leading to the death of 10,000 children a month, 50 percent of which are in Sub-Sahara Africa, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). An additional 550,000 children a month area experiencing “wasting,” a term used by the U.N. to explain malnutrition that leads to spindly limbs and distended stomachs.
