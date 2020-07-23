Coronavirus attacks the entire body, not just the lungs

The New York Times has put together a detailed map showing in granular detail where people are and aren't wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus. Image source: AP Photo/John Minchillo
By Chris Smith
The world has been battling the novel coronavirus for more than seven months, and we’ve had plenty of time to learn that COVID-19 is nothing like the flu, even though some people still dismiss it as such. It’s highly infectious, and its mortality rate is higher than influenza. It can’t be treated as effectively as the flu, and the drugs we take to treat flu symptoms aren’t enough to treat COVID-19. The complications are also far worse than the flu, and many people who have survived the infections will need months to truly recover.
That's because the virus doesn't just hurt the lungs and potentially destroy them. SARS-CoV-2 can impact several other organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, gastrointestinal organs, liver, and skin. This explains the garden variety of symptoms that can be associated with COVID-19, and why most of them aren't specific to the disease. For example, we learned in the first months of the European and American outbreaks that some people can exhibit stroke and heart attack symptoms that are actually caused by COVID-19. A brand new study provides an exhaustive list of medical conditions secondary to COVID-19 that should make it clear to anyone that the illness is nothing like the flu, and that the virus can trigger additional health issues, including life-threatening complications.