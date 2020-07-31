Coronavirus aerosol transmission might be even worse than we think

Some passengers are seen on the Diamond Princess as the cruise ship is anchored at Yokohama Port for supplies replenished in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. The 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins. Image source: Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News via AP
Coronavirus aerosol spread is a real risk, the World Health Organization said a few weeks ago after more than 200 researchers urged the WHO to acknowledge the issue. But the organization maintains that droplet transmission is the primary way COVID-19 spreads.
A new study looked at how COVID-19 moved inside the closed environment of the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan in early February, finding that aerosol transmission may be a worse phenomenon than we thought.
The research follows other studies that proved virus from aerosols can infect cells, and that showed taller people are twice more likely to be infected. Read more >>