Corona Cannon: This Made-in-India device can neutralise coronavirus, make public places safer

Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar with Shycocan, a medical device designed, created and assembled at the Bengaluru-based Organisation de Scalene to prevent transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 in public areas. Credit: DH Photo
By Nivedita Menezes, DH Web Desk
The latest and perhaps the most reliable solution to battle coronavirus may come from Bengaluru. Shycocan, a medical device designed, created and assembled at the Bengaluru-based Organisation de Scalene to prevent transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 public areas, has shown 99.9% effective results.
The Shycocan – Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon – is the brainchild of Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar, who is also known for the anti-cancer Cytotron kits. The environment-friendly, small-sized, drum-like device has been cleared by regulators in the United States and Europe and the manufacturing process has already begun in these countries after going through 26 tests set up by the US Food and Drug Administration and European Union. Read more >>