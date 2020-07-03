Compass Point owner issues fresh threat to govt.

Compass Point Beach Resort
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — For the second time in just under a year, Leigh Rodney, the owner of Compass Point on West Bay Street, has the government an ultimatum.
Rodney has demanded the government eliminate the “nonsensical” rules and regulations imposed on residents over the last few months or the restaurant will close for good on election day 2022.
In an advert, Rodney wrote: “Hurricane did not close Compass Point. The virus did not close Compass Point. The Free National Movement will close Compass Point.”
He continued: “I think most people would agree many of the decrees impose upon us these last few months were nonsensical and stupid. The owner of Compass Point simply wants to discuss eliminating rules and regulations that are stupid.
“Why will the minister of tourism not meet with the owner of Compass Point?
“While will the minister of tourism not even phone the owner of Compass Point?
“Compass Point will close of election day, if the stupid regulations the present government applies to its business are not eliminated.
“The owner of Compass Point is simply saying with three years notice, I quit.
“A year has been wasted since Compass Point first publicized its dissatisfaction.
“It is less than two years to the next election.”
Calls placed to Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar were not returned.