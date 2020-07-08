Commissioner launches Tactical, Defensive Driving Course for Northern Bahamas units

TRAINING LAUNCHED – Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle launched the Tactical Training and Defensive Driving Course for some 60 officers in Grand Bahama Monday (July 6) morning, at the Albert Miller Police Complex. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Some 60 Grand Bahama and Northern Division officers will participate in a Tactical Training and Defensive Driving Course under the supervision of highly trained senior law enforcers, over the next several weeks.
The program which got underway Monday (July 6) afternoon, was launched by the Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Rolle.
In attendance were RBPF officials, as well as members of the Bahamas Customs Department and the Bahamas Department of Immigration, who were invited to have representatives participate.
Rolle noted that the training exercises are paramount to meeting the Royal Bahamas Police Force's (RBPF) mandate of creating safer communities for all to work and play.