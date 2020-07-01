Central Bank of Bahamas : Summer Internship Program 2020

The Central Bank of The Bahamas is pleased to announce the commencement of its Summer Internship Program 2020. The Central Bank offers highly motivated and accomplished students the opportunity for mentorship, collaboration, and personal interaction with its staff and officials. The program will be conducted virtually for six weeks from 1 July 2020 to 11 August 2020.
Six interns were selected from more than 200 applicants, based on the strength of their academic accomplishments and their areas of study in economics and finance. The internship will be facilitated by two senior members of staff with a thorough understanding of and extensive experience in all aspects of central banking operations and functions. Professionals from the wider Central Bank staff will act as peer collaborators to assist interns during the program.
Each intern will be expected to prepare a professional economic research paper based on his or her respective areas of study or interest. The research project is formulated to promote research skills and provide policy recommendations based on the research conducted. The program will culminate with interns presenting the outcomes of their research in a Research Roundtable forum. A panel comprising of the internship facilitators, peer collaborators, and other stakeholders will review the presentations and assess the quality of the research work.
Additionally, Master Class sessions are intended to complement the interns' learning experience and enhance their professional and personal development. These sessions, conducted by Central Bank officials, will be based on various aspects of Central Bank's operations and functions, along with training in research methodology, time management, resume writing, and interview techniques.
The Central Bank is pleased to offer this opportunity to such outstanding interns, and we look forward to the commencement of the program.