Celebrate The Bahamas Independence Day with these authentic recipes

By Adesuwa Ebuehi
Bahamians at home and around the world will have cause to celebrate this week, as the nation celebrates its 53rd anniversary of independence on July 10th. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this year’s public independence events remain on hiatus. But that doesn’t mean the anniversary will pass by without recognition. Instead, The Bahamas plans to host a four-hour-long independence TV program, featuring special performances and tributes. With this in mind, we’ve gathered a Bahamian-proud menu filled with our favorite recipes you can enjoy at home. Read more >>