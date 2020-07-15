Cecil Rhodes statue DECAPITATED: Memorial torn down by protestors

A STATUE commemorating controversial 19th century British politician Cecil Rhodes has been decapitated by anti-colonialist campaigners in Cape Town, South Africa.
A statue of Cecil Rhodes in Cape Town has been decapitated (Image: Reuters)
By Emily Ferguson
Cecil Rhodes statues have been has been the centre of controversy for several years and recently activists have drawn up 'hit lists' to tear down in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.
Last month Oxford University backed removing a statue of the Victorian imperialist and former graduate after a number of protests had taken place. But it appears activists in South Africa have taken matters into their own hands, by decapitating a large memorial of the Briton.
Rhodes was a 19th century magnate and politician who founded the De Beers diamond company and gave his name to Northern and Southern Rhodesia - now Zambia and Zimbabwe.
He served as prime minister of Cape Colony - which today makes up South African, Namibia and Lesotho, from 1890 to 1896.
But many have called for statues of him to be removed, saying it is a symbol of imperialism and racism.
This is because Mr Rhodes believed in the supremacy of the Anglo-Saxon race and served as an early architect of apartheid.
Campaigners also claim the colonialist made his fortune by exploiting black miners while promoting racial segregation and financing colonial wars.