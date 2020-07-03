CARICOM Chairman on CARICOM Access to Africa Medical Supplies Platform

CARICOM Chairman, the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley.
The CARICOM Secretariat, recently released a statement by the Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados on Access by CARICOM to the Africa Medical Supplies Platform. The full statement reads as follows:
“Member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have been given access to the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP), a procurement system for supplies and equipment in the fight against COVID-19.
The AMSP unlocks immediate access to an African and global base of vetted manufacturers and procurement strategic partners. It enables African Union Member States to purchase certified medical equipment, such as diagnostic kits, personal protection equipment (PPE) and clinical management devices, with increased cost effectiveness and transparency.