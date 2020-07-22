Caribbean nations selling citizenship to Americans due to tourism decline

Multiple Caribbean nations have implemented plans to sell citizenship to Americans and other populations after COVID-19 causes tourism decline.
(Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20 via Getty Images)
By DeMicia Inman
People who have always held dreams of island homes may now have their chance. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a drop in tourism and now select Caribbean nations aim to make up for the deficit with citizenship offers for the right price.
According to Bloomberg, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, and Grenada have updated the cost of a passport. A family of four can obtain St. Kitts and Nevis passports with a $150,000 contribution to the country’s “Sustainable Growth Fund.” This is less than the standard price of $195,000. Read more >>