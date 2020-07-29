Canadian clothing magnate Peter Nygard opens new legal front in long-running feud with Bahamas neighbor over sex allegations

Peter Nygard in 2016. (Gustavo Caballero)
By John Annese
Clothing magnate Peter Nygard is pursuing a new front in his long-running legal feud with a wealthy Bahamas neighbor he blames for accusations that he sexually assaulted dozens of women.
A Manhattan federal judge last week gave Nygard permission to claim that the dozens of sex assault allegations against him are part of a “malicious and well-funded conspiracy” by the neighbor, billionaire hedge-funder Louis Bacon.
Nygard did so Tuesday in a new 145-page Manhattan Federal Court court complaint against Bacon. The complaint — the latest twist in an epic, years-long feud between the men — alleges that Bacon paid women to make up stories about him.
In the new complaint — foreshadowed in court papers filed last year — Nygard alleges that Bacon “orchestrated lawsuits and media attacks ... often supported by fabricated and manufactured evidence, and often made through payments, threats , coercion and intimidation.”
