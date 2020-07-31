Can coronavirus live on your clothes and shoes? Here's what we know right now

Should you leave your shoes outside and immediately wash your clothes when you get home? We answer these questions and more.
Studies show that the coronavirus can live on your shoe soles.
Sarah Tew/CNET
By Katie Conner
There's no time like the present to brush up on best practices for helping to stay safe, wearing a face mask, and sanitizing your home, as the coronavirus continues to surge in over 20 US states and throughout the world. But how far should you take it -- do your shoes and clothes need to be sanitized? How long can the coronavirus survive on different surfaces that you come into contact with constantly?
Surfaces contaminated with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can infect a person who touches them and then touches their face. The coronavirus can also spread from person to person via respiratory droplets from a sneeze or cough, and scientists are studying the possibility of the coronavirus being airborne, lingering in the air you breathe, especially when indoors.
The coronavirus has been found to live on some surfaces for longer than 9 days, and in one famous early case, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found coronavirus RNA that had survived in the Diamond Princess cruise ship 17 days after the passengers departed the liner in February. The coronavirus can live on plastic and stainless steel for up to 3 days, according to a study reported in March by the National Institutes of Health.