Friday, July 31, 2020
Campbell outlines Govt.’s ‘comprehensive’ approach to country’s economic recovery
The Government of The Bahamas has undertaken a comprehensive approach for the country’s economic recovery from the dual external shocks from the monstrous and catastrophic Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and the COVID-19 Pandemic this year that includes gender responsive financing, resources and mitigation where possible, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development,the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell told a United Nations / Inter-American Bank High-Level Meeting. The Virtual High-Level Meeting was held under the theme: “Moving Forward – Insights on Integrating Gender as a Catalyst for Economic Recovery (COVID-19) in the Caribbean.”
Delivering The Bahamas’ National Statement at the United Nation’s Women and Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) High-Level Virtual Round Table Meeting, Minister Campbell said the government has allocated $27Million in its regular social protection, and $48Million through the National Insurance Board, for unemployment benefits in the first instance for 13 weeks as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Read more >>