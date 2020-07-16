Californians turn on one another as coronavirus shuts down the state for a second time

The anger mounted this week amid Gov. Gavin Newsom’s closure of indoor activities across more than 30 counties.
People line up to take a COVID-19 test in the Skid Row district in Los Angeles. (AP)
By Bradford Betz
The frustration temporarily subsided as businesses were given the green light last month to gradually reopen with restrictions in place. Many people, restless from months of shut-ins, flouted social distancing rules and refused to wear masks as they attended family dinners and outdoor parties.
By early July, cases began to rise in California, leading to Gov. Newsom’s announcement on Monday that all bars across the state must close up shop and that restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, and card rooms must suspend indoor activities.
The Democratic governor also announced that all gyms, places of worship, malls, personal care services, barbershops, salons, and non-critical offices in counties on the state’s “monitoring list” had to shut down under the new order.
The order affects more than 30 counties which are home to about 80 percent of California’s population.
The order sparked a flurry of anger from residents, many of whom accused their fellow Californians’ supposed carelessness of creating shutdown 2.0. Read more >>