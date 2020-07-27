Business community cannot afford repeat lockdowns — says Chamber exec.

Jeffrey Beckles, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC)
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The business community can not afford to be subjected to the undue pressure of repeated lockdowns, a top private sector executive said yesterday, while urging greater personal responsibility in helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeffrey Beckles, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) told Eyewitness News the sudden closures placed considerable strain on businesses.
“Every time we have to go through these lock downs, it places undue pressure on many businesses across the spectrum of sectors. No business is exempted. So, we have to work more consciously toward our objective of having a stronger economy in these challenging times.”
Up to yesterday health officials had confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with 10 more being confirmed on Grand Bahama and five in New Providence.