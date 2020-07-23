BTVI’s Certified Craft Instructor Training Course Teaches Second Cohort

By ZNS Bahamas
The Certified Craft Instructor Training Course offered by Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute is an initiative by the Bahamas Government to build the Bahamian skills gap and ensure that students are employable, said the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, Minister of Education. Fifty-four participants are among the second cohort, which began Monday, July 20, 2020 at SuperClubs Breezes and is being taught by Mark Hughes, National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Master Trainer and Construction Programs Manager at Valencia College. In a virtual address, Minister Lloyd noted that the craftsmen and women are being certified by international criteria that enable their work to be at the same standard as it is anywhere, and for them to work anywhere.