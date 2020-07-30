BREAKING NEWS: JCNP: No major Junkanoo parades on Bay Street this year

In this file photo, members of the Valley Boys Junkanoo group entertain the crowd as they rush to the theme “Wildlife on the Great Serengeti” during the 2019 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.
By The Nassau Guardian
Traditional Junkanoo parades will not be held on Boxing Day or New Year’s Day, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) Chairman Dion Miller confirmed today.
He said the decision was made by Junkanoo leaders in consultation with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Ministry of Health, as well as the prime minister.
“We came to the joint, unified conclusion that it is in [our] best interest that we don’t have the traditional Junkanoo parades, and that is due to COVID-19 as well as the financial impact that COVID has had on the country,” Miller said.
“There won’t be any major parades on Bay Street as in years past. So we’re currently working on several alternatives. We’re working on a phased approach to reopen Junkanoo and Junkanoo activities, as well as to develop a new virtual Junkanoo experience.
Miller continued: “So there will be some type of new Junkanoo experience this year, however unfortunately it won’t be the traditional Junkanoo parades.
“It was a difficult decision, but at the end of the day everyone agreed that it is in our best interest that we postpone.”
Miller said the group came to the decision after about eight weeks of consultation.
He added that the JCNP has created a special committee to plan what the Junkanoo season will look like moving forward.
Miller said some preliminary findings could be released by the end of next month. (source)