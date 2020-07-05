Bizarrely, the coronavirus has caused a coin shortage in the US

The US is experiencing a coin shortage right now because of the coronavirus pandemic. Image source: Francis J Dean/Shutterstock
By Andy Meek
Here’s another byproduct of the coronavirus pandemic that’s unfolding right now and which most people might not even be aware of: The US is experiencing a coin shortage.
This is partly a result of the US Mint cutting production amid the pandemic, but retailers are also dealing with a shortage of money as a result of dramatic interruptions in the normal flow of consumers buying things and their money changing hands.
This is leading retailers around the country to start posting signs encouraging customers to use exact change or banning payments in cash altogether. Read more >>