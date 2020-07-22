Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories that say he wants to use coronavirus vaccines to implant tracking devices

Bill Gates addresses a virtual Covid-19 conference hosted by the International Aids Society. July 11, 2020 - International Aids Society Handout
By Berkeley Lovelace Jr.
Billionaire Bill Gates on Wednesday denied conspiracy theories that accuse the tech mogul and philanthropist of wanting to use coronavirus vaccines to implant tracking devices in people.
Gates, whose foundation has donated millions to coronavirus vaccine and treatment research, addressed a poll from Yahoo News/YouGov survey that found 28% of U.S. adults believed a debunked conspiracy theory suggesting Gates planned to use a potential vaccine for Covid-19 to implant microchips in billions of people to monitor their movements.
“We need to get the truth out there,” Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said during an interview on CBS News. “I hope it’ll die down as people get the facts,” he said, adding that he wants to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Read more >>