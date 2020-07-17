BDU: Doctors are burnt out

Bahamas Doctor’s Union President Dr. Melisande Bassett.
By Kyle Walkine
The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases on New Providence and Grand Bahama is cause for concern, according to Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) President Dr. Melisande Bassett, who said additional manpower needs to be brought to the medical front if the new wave of the pandemic were to reach the level of the first wave as doctors are “burnt out”.
Speaking with The Nassau Guardian, Bassett said doctors are still recovering from the initial burden placed on the healthcare system and that low staff morale among those physicians is forcing them to seek employment and opportunities elsewhere.
“We’re still trying to recover from that, because it put a strain on the number of hours and the duties that physicians would have been responsible for,” Bassett said.
“When you have 30 doctors having to be quarantined for 14 days, that made it very difficult for the five who were left in the medicine department. So, you can imagine the difficulty they had. Persons are burnt out.
"That's the reality and to avoid that we have to ensure that persons have the necessary support to meet what we have encountered in the past and to mitigate if it goes beyond what we have seen. If it was difficult during the first wave, it's probably going to be twice as much more work required to ensure that Bahamians are safe."