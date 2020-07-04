Bartlett confirms decrease in testing for Coronavirus

TESTING DECREASED – The number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests administered to Grand Bahamians have decreased significantly, confirmed Dr. Frank Bartlett, head of the island’s COVID-19 Task Force. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
The number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests administered to Grand Bahamians have decreased significantly, confirmed Dr. Frank Bartlett, head of the island's COVID-19 Task Force.
In a recent – Wednesday, July 1 - exclusive interview with this daily, Dr. Bartlett admitted that while COVID- 19 testing still continues, “the number of tests being performed on Grand Bahamian residents has decreased significantly.
“On the average, it is slowing down. For example, this week we ranged anywhere from three to maybe eight. We still have persons under investigation, but it is becoming less and less. All of our tests have been reported as negative.”
While there are persons under observation, there are none in quarantine, the medical doctor revealed.