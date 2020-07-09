Bannister: No Load Shedding This Summer

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister
WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister yesterday expressed confidence that there will be no load shedding across New Providence this summer.
He said “we have more generation than we need” to put an end to the country’s longstanding electricity woes.
Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting, the minister commended Bahamas Power and Light for the progress it has made in resolving legacy generation issues.
He said: “This time last year, everybody was on me about load shedding and we’ve had no load shedding. So, let’s look at the successes that BPL has had. These are hard earned successes.
“It’s been 20 years since we’ve had a summer where we can say we have had no load shedding and we’ve had none so far this summer and I want us to look at the progress that’s been made and let’s celebrate those progresses also.” Read more >>