Bahamas Updates Traveller Requirements

The Bahamas Ministry of Health has released a new update for travellers to the Bahamas. Travellers must now complete a Bahamas Health Visa application and present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test with a sample taken within ten (10) days of arrival.
Effective immediately, all travelers will be required to complete an electronic Bahamas Health Visa application before departure from the place of embarkation. This can be found at travel.gov.bs. Travelers are required to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test and provide contact information.
The Government of The Bahamas will accept the negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (swab) test if the sample was taken within (10) ten days of arrival. Tests over ten (10) days old will not be accepted.