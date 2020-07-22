Bahamas Travel Ban For Americans To Begin On July 22, 2020

GREAT EXUMA, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 13: View of the 12th hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour's The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay golf course on January 13, 2020 in Great Exuma, Bahamas. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
By Geoff Whitmore, Forbes
A Caribbean tropical getaway is one of the few places open for tourism for U.S. citizens. But, the new Bahamas travel ban indicates that international travel options for Americans are getting slimmer. This ban doesn't apply to all international visitors, though. Here's the latest on the Bahamas travel ban.
Americans Cannot Travel To The Bahamas On Commercial Flights.
The Bahamas began welcoming international visitors again on July 1, 2020. But, as the global health situation is continually changing, countries may close their borders with short notice, which is what happened on July 19, 2020, for Americans hoping to visit the Bahamas. Read more >>