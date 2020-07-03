Bahamas Tourism Mobile App Launches

By eTurboNews
NASSAU, BAHAMAS, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation’s new, free mobile app provides an easy to use resource and tool for consumers planning a visit to The Islands Of The Bahamas.
Key features of the app include: downloadable island guides, flight charter request processing and recommendations based on the user’s geo-location within The Bahamas.
It also highlights current deals, Bahamas.com blog posts, an interactive map and suggests top activities for adventure, relaxation and romance. Read more >>